Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 35.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 30.40 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 35.86% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.4025.91 17 OPM %5.6610.23 -PBDT2.233.04 -27 PBT1.702.64 -36 NP1.271.98 -36

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

