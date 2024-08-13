Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 35.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 30.40 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 35.86% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.4025.915.6610.232.233.041.702.641.271.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp