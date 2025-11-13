Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.240.1575.0066.67-0.26-0.32-0.26-0.32-0.26-0.32

