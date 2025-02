Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 230.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 210.80 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 230.77% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 210.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 173.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.210.80173.7511.279.9520.2914.517.172.105.161.56

