Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 294.12% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 294.12% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6400.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 454.55% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.670.17 294 1.830.33 455 OPM %46.2711.76 -42.089.09 - PBDT0.340.02 1600 0.910.05 1720 PBT0.340.02 1600 0.840.01 8300 NP0.340.02 1600 0.650.01 6400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

