Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 294.12% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 294.12% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6400.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 454.55% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
