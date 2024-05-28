Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Aagam Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.040.05 -20 OPM %-400.00-700.00 --275.00-280.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.07 43 -0.11-0.14 21 PBT-0.04-0.07 43 -0.11-0.14 21 NP-0.04-0.07 43 -0.11-0.14 21

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

