Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 156.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 62.39 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India rose 156.52% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 62.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.46% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.60% to Rs 245.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.3972.90 -14 245.50297.95 -18 OPM %2.951.89 -2.733.07 - PBDT1.350.90 50 4.256.59 -36 PBT0.790.34 132 2.014.43 -55 NP0.590.23 157 1.483.25 -54

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

