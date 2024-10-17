RIL gains on fixing record date for bonus

Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 0.78% to Rs 2729 after the company set Monday, 28 October 2024, as the record date for the proposed 1:1 bonus share issue.

The company has fixed Monday, 28 October 2024, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company eligible for bonus equity shares of the company. The firm will issue one bonus share for each existing share held.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

