Rites bags order worth Rs 70 cr from SAIL

Rites said that it has secured a locomotive repair order worth Rs 69.78 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for its Bhilai Plant in Chhattisgarh.

The order includes R3Y/ R6Y repair of WDS6 Locomotives (43 Nos.) for a period of 3 years.

The said order will be executed in 3 years.

Meanwhile, the companys subsidiary, REMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a financing arm of Indian Railways, to explore options for financing power projects for supply to the Railways.

Under this MoU, both parties will explore opportunities for collaboration across domains, including Transaction Advisory, Project Management services, DPR reviews, and consultancy or advisory services related to financing power projects with backward and forward linkages to the Railways, excluding those awarded by REMC.

The MoU also facilitates the financing of thermal, nuclear, and renewable power projects established under the captive model through joint ventures between Indian Railways and other entities. Leveraging each others expertise and manpower as needed, REMC and IRFC will capitalize on their complementary strengths to ensure smooth project execution.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore while revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter fell 0.78% to end at Rs 292.95 on Thursday, 2 January 2025.

