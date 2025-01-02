Sebi launches free tools on site, Saarthi App to boost investor awareness

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday is offering a range of free tools and resources on its investor website and the 'Saarthi' App as part of its investor education initiatives.

It aims to empowering both prospective and existing investors, these platforms provide guidance on making informed investment decisions.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), as part of its mandate to protect the interests of investors in the securities market, has provided a comprehensive suite of tools and resources on its official investor website to enhance investor awareness and education," the regulator said in a statement.

These tools and resources aim to help both prospective and existing investors navigate their investment journey, it added.

The Sebi investor website features a curated repository of videos sourced from stock exchanges, depositories, and institutions like the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE).

Interactive tools like "Spot a Scam" enable users to evaluate the legitimacy of investment offers, while the financial health checkup tool provides an assessment of individual financial status, along with suggestions for improvement.

Additionally, the regulator's website offers 24 financial calculators designed to assist in investment planning and decision-making.

The platform also provides links to verify the registration status of market intermediaries, compare fees of depository participants, and access study materials for NISM certifications.

The Saarthi app complements the website by featuring modules on key investment topics, grievance redressal mechanisms, and an online dispute resolution platform.