At meeting held on 02 January 2025

The Board of Pricol at their meeting held today, 02 January 2025 has approved divestment of wiping business division of the Company to Auto Ignition on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 20 crore.

The revenue from operations of wiping business division is Rs 66.36 crore in FY24.

