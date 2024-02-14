Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites signs MoU with AD Ports Group

Rites signs MoU with AD Ports Group

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
To collaborate in trade and logistics

Rites and AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint ventures and collaborations in key areas of trade and logistics.

The collaboration brings together RITES' rich expertise in transport infrastructure development and project management with AD Ports Group's extensive portfolio of world-class ports, logistics solutions, and vertically-integrated business Clusters. The MoU aims to bring about mutual engagement with the objective of exploring potential opportunities of joint cooperation for working together in the upcoming IMEEC and in the areas of infrastructure development such as ports, multimodal logistic parks, free trade zones, rail connectivity projects and logistics infrastructure services.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

