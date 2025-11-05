Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 9.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 5380.14 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 9.73% to Rs 186.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 5380.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4782.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5380.144782.5110.1210.25622.84544.57458.96425.92186.66206.79

