RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 28.10% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales221.83220.30 1 OPM %6.025.37 -PBDT15.2512.20 25 PBT11.748.96 31 NP7.846.12 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

