RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 28.10% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.221.83220.306.025.3715.2512.2011.748.967.846.12

