Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 33.78% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 1570.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1300.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1570.951300.693.953.2654.4642.2744.6334.7831.6023.62

