Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 82.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 82.48% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.08% to Rs 1484.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 768.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1484.46768.856.735.0490.3148.4087.9046.1966.9936.71

