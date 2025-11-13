SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30927.27% to Rs 34.13 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 4133.33% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30927.27% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.130.1128.19-90.918.810.098.580.096.350.15

