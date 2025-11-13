Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 86.43 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 51.32% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 86.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.86.4388.2812.6711.5810.248.856.014.704.603.04

