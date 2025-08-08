Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 308.86 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 1.07% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 308.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.308.86310.9614.3415.2349.5850.9434.7535.6925.9226.20

