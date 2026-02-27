Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roadways India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Roadways India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Roadways India reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.3313.55 6 OPM %2.58-2.21 -PBDT0.37-0.30 LP PBT0.37-0.30 LP NP0.28-0.23 LP

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

