Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

