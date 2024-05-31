Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roadways India standalone net profit declines 89.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Roadways India standalone net profit declines 89.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 15.82 crore

Net profit of Roadways India declined 89.30% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 57.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.8213.53 17 57.7855.75 4 OPM %3.295.54 -3.154.63 - PBDT0.703.96 -82 3.445.50 -37 PBT0.533.79 -86 2.764.86 -43 NP0.403.74 -89 2.244.80 -53

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

