Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.96 -23 2.472.65 -7 OPM %285.14-1.04 --25.51-1.51 - PBDT2.19-0.01 LP -0.36-0.04 -800 PBT2.19-0.04 LP -0.45-0.17 -165 NP-2.59-0.04 -6375 3.58-0.17 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

