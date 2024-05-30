Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Rollatainers reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.46 -37 1.181.14 4 OPM %51.7258.70 -43.2210.53 - PBDT-1.580.49 PL -1.86-1.02 -82 PBT-1.600.44 PL -1.96-2.49 21 NP-1.53-0.05 -2960 0.25-18.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Astron Paper &amp; Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story