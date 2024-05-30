Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.63 10 1.991.76 13 OPM %75.3639.68 -59.8030.11 - PBDT0.740.42 76 1.870.92 103 PBT0.540.36 50 1.440.72 100 NP0.370.27 37 1.040.56 86

