Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 632.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 334.14 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 632.82% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 334.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.45% to Rs 19.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 1279.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1272.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales334.14324.04 3 1279.661272.72 1 OPM %5.202.46 -2.724.78 - PBDT20.099.73 106 45.0965.04 -31 PBT18.027.95 127 38.2158.24 -34 NP18.982.59 633 19.9634.68 -42

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

