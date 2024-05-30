Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 632.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 334.14 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 632.82% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 334.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.45% to Rs 19.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 1279.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1272.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

