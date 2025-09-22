Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries gains as Aerolloy commissions advanced titanium casting furnace

PTC Industries gains as Aerolloy commissions advanced titanium casting furnace

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
PTC Industries rose 2.41% to Rs 15300.75 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, announced the commissioning of a Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) 400 furnace.

The facility is located at the Aerospace Precision Castings Plant in the Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC) within the UP Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

With this commissioning, Aerolloy has become one of only two companies worldwide with the capability to manufacture large investment castings in both titanium alloys and superalloys. These materials are critical for strategic applications such as aeroengines, industrial gas turbines, submarines, aircraft, ultra-light artillery systems like the M777 ULH, and other advanced defence and space platforms.

The development is expected to significantly strengthen Indias self-reliance in high-performance aerospace materials while reducing dependence on imported strategic inputs. It also positions Aerolloy to tap into the multi-billion-dollar global market for aerospace-grade titanium and superalloy castings, which are projected to see strong growth with rising demand from the aerospace and defence sectors.

By integrating alloy production, material processing, and precision casting, PTC Industries and Aerolloy now provide one of the most comprehensive supply chains globally, creating efficiency, enhancing supply chain security, and unlocking long-term growth opportunities.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 5.16 crore on 107.3% surge in net sales to Rs 97.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

