Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 10.15% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.5981.4522.9325.2320.3220.6215.7617.3511.4212.71

