Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 84.59 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 10.15% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.5981.45 4 OPM %22.9325.23 -PBDT20.3220.62 -1 PBT15.7617.35 -9 NP11.4212.71 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News