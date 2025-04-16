Roto Pumps launches its innovative Roto P-Range compact pumps

Roto Pumps showcased its new level of manufacturing infrastructure and launch of latest innovation of Roto P-Range compact pumps at the exclusive RotoNext event held at its Greater Noida facility attended by a section of media and customers. Engineered for superior performance and durability, the new range is set to transform critical industrial sectors such as oil & gas, mining, wastewater treatment and food processing across global markets.

With the launch of the Roto P Range, we are reaffirming Roto's position as a global force in fluid handling, said Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Roto Pumps. He added, This innovation is expected to significantly drive our growth. We're not just manufacturing pumpswe're delivering reliability and sustainability. Roto unveiled an ambitious plan to achieve $100 million revenue by 2028."

