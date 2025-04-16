KFin Tech rallies after board OKs to acquire Ascent Fund

KFin Technologies jumped 4.63% to Rs 1,054 after the company's board approved to enter into definitive agreements to acquire 100% stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte (Ascent Fund).

Ascent Fund is an independent and one of the fastest growing full-suite global fund administrators, servicing alternative investment funds across 18 countries, with strong domain expertise backed by an experienced management team. Its turnover was $13.32 million in FY24.

The company will acquire a 51% stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. through a subscription of 763,651 shares and the purchase of 4,533,030 shares from existing shareholders, for a total consideration of $34.68 million. The transaction is expected to be completed within 34 months.

Additionally, the company will acquire the remaining 49% stake in three equal tranches of 16.33% each over the next five years. The said transaction will be completed in stages tentatively between the calendar year 2028 and 2030.

Meanwhile, the companys Singapore subsidiary will be incorporated with the name, KFin Singapore Pte. or such other name as may be approved by the applicable regulatory authorities.

After incorporation, the Singapore Subsidiary shall acquire Ascent Fund, and through the Ascent Fund and its subsidiaries, it shall be engaged inter alia in the business of providing fund administration, corporate solutions and financial technology solutions services to global alternative investment managers.

The Singapore subsidiary will be capitalized in cash for up to $35 million, in order to enable the Singapore Subsidiary to undertake the aforementioned transaction.

Also Read

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.9% to Rs 90.18 crore on 32.6% increase in net sales to Rs 290.02 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News