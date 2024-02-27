Route Mobile joins hands with Billeasy for transforming metro ticketing at Maha Metro Pune

Route Mobile said that it has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions (Billeasy) for introducing rich communication services-based (RCS) business messaging for enhancing metro ticket purchasing process at Maha Metro Pune.

Through this strategic partnership, users will have the convenience of purchasing Maha Metro Pune e-tickets directly via RCS Messages on android phones. In cases where handsets do not support RCS, the user journey seamlessly transitions to other Over-The-Top (OTT) channels, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Currently undergoing a customer user group (CUG) testing, metro staff stationed at select Maha Metro Pune stations will facilitate the RCS ticket purchase journey by sharing QR codes with commuters. This proactive approach enhances accessibility and ensures a smooth transition to the new ticketing system for Pune Metro users.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director & group CEO, Route Mobile, said: Metro ticketing through RCS Business Messaging will transform the way customers commute daily. This is a first of its kind ticketing solution developed and deployed on RCS messaging. Billeasy is a natural partner to us as they are continuously innovating and deploying digital solutions.

RCS is an industry accepted rich messaging standard, developed by Google. It elevates the user experience from simple text messaging to rich messaging by adding person-to-person chat capabilities like sharing media, documents, emojis and enabling conversational commerce between enterprises and users.

Route Mobile offers omnichannel communication solutions to its customers, including notably automated SMS or WhatsApp notifications for order updates, appointment reminders and promotions, as well as voice-based and email solutions. Route Mobile also offers AI based firewall analytics solutions to mobile network operators across the globe. It serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide (enterprises, OTTs and mobile operators).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.26% to Rs 105.74 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 82.44 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales increased by 3.91% year on year to Rs 1,024.31 crore in Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1597.60 on the BSE.

