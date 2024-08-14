Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 16.15 crore

Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.159.10 77 OPM %0.19-30.66 -PBDT0.05-3.42 LP PBT-0.18-3.77 95 NP-0.18-3.77 95

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

