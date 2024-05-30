Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 61.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.85% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 61.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.85% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 154747.37% to Rs 294.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 54.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

16.6610.6954.7152.095.52-29.09-4.88-25.781.21-2.426.601.481.14-2.935.470.1961.27-2.93294.210.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News