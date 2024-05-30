Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Inventure Growth &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 69.09% to Rs 18.16 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 66.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.09% to Rs 18.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.70% to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.57% to Rs 53.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.1610.74 69 53.7433.89 59 OPM %61.4555.03 -39.8238.57 - PBDT11.435.92 93 22.1913.33 66 PBT11.245.73 96 21.4812.52 72 NP7.004.20 67 12.019.26 30

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

