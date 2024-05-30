Sales rise 69.09% to Rs 18.16 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 66.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.09% to Rs 18.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.70% to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.57% to Rs 53.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.1610.7453.7433.8961.4555.0339.8238.5711.435.9222.1913.3311.245.7321.4812.527.004.2012.019.26

