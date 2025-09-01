Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Royal Enfield posted a strong monthly sales of 1,14,002 motorcycles in August 2025, up by a significant 55% from the same month last year. The company exported 11,126 motorcycles during the month, up 39% as compared to 8,006 units exported during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for August 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, Our performance in August reflects a positive momentum as we step into the festive season, which traditionally drives strong demand in the domestic market. It is equally heartening to see our exports continue to perform well. With the 2025 Hunter 350 and Guerrilla 450 already generating excitement, our portfolio is well poised to meet rider aspirations. Our community remains at the core of Royal Enfield, and with the announcement of Motoverse and Art of Motorcycling in November 2025, we will continue to create experiences that deepen connections and celebrate the spirit of pure motorcycling.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

