Royal India Corporation standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Royal India Corporation rose 633.33% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales058.56 -100 OPM %02.80 -PBDT0.670.09 644 PBT0.660.09 633 NP0.660.09 633

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

