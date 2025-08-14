Royal Orchid Hotels standalone net profit declines 18.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 47.56 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 18.28% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.5646.5923.1123.858.709.964.805.793.624.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News