Royale Manor Hotels CFO Devraj Singh Chauhan resigns

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries announced that Devraj Singh Chauhan has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 3 June 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Sonu Shah as the new CFO, effective 4 June 2025. Shah brings extensive experience in accounting, budgeting, statutory compliance, financial planning, and reporting. She holds a postgraduate qualification in finance.

Royale Manor Hotels and Industries is in the business of Hotels and Restaurants

The company's standalone net profit jumped 17.5% to Rs 1.81 crore on a 7.2% rise in net sales to Rs 7.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Royale Manor Hotels and Industries rose 0.26% to Rs 54.80 on the BSE.