T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 85.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.23% to Rs 197.19 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 85.69% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.23% to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 309.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.197.19309.223.8223.2317.8580.9810.1772.867.3551.38

