RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 83.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 172.21 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 83.76% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 172.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.172.21153.5826.6724.2847.7039.0242.3934.794.2025.86

