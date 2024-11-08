RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 83.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 172.21 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 83.76% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 172.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales172.21153.58 12 OPM %26.6724.28 -PBDT47.7039.02 22 PBT42.3934.79 22 NP4.2025.86 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News