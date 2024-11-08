United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 65.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.38% to Rs 24.98 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 65.55% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.38% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.9819.16 30 OPM %20.5022.13 -PBDT7.775.70 36 PBT6.874.81 43 NP6.443.89 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News