RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 777.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 181.68 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 777.38% to Rs 36.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 181.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.181.68172.2121.4826.6743.4547.7038.2342.3936.854.20

