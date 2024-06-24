Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra soars on bagging orders worth Rs 152 crore

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
RPP Infra Projects zoomed 13.77% to Rs 147.45 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for EPC projects worth Rs 152.11 crore.

The company bagged the order from the office of superintending engineer, or contracts Pmgsy circle, Pwd, Agra.

The scope of the projects involve design, engineering, procurement for construction of new district jail 1026 capacity at district Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The contract price for the project is Rs 152.11 crore, with an 18-month completion period.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in infrastructure development such as roads, buildings, industrial structures, power and irrigation.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 15% to Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 16.01 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 412.01 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34.8% year on year.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

