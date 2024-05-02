Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net loss of RR Metalmakers India reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 96.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.8314.94 33 96.3984.17 15 OPM %4.898.90 -6.163.42 - PBDT0.320.57 -44 1.96-0.67 LP PBT0.240.47 -49 1.62-1.09 LP NP-0.090.53 PL 1.05-1.03 LP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

