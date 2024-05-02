Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 91.89% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 91.89% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.59% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.74 -92 1.305.80 -78 OPM %-33.33-4.05 --11.54-2.41 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.01 100 0.020.02 0 NP0.02-0.04 LP 0.02-0.03 LP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

