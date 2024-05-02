Foseco India standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 122.55 croreNet profit of Foseco India rose 11.31% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 122.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.55110.95 10 OPM %16.2113.96 -PBDT23.4320.70 13 PBT21.2619.14 11 NP15.8514.24 11
