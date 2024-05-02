Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 616.29 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 39.78% to Rs 236.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 616.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.51% to Rs 835.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 603.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.53% to Rs 2182.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1520.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

616.29435.792182.851520.8573.9169.5273.1571.03320.59229.041140.51822.04313.19224.231115.94804.73236.06168.88835.92603.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News