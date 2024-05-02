Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 616.29 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 39.78% to Rs 236.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 616.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.51% to Rs 835.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 603.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.53% to Rs 2182.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1520.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales616.29435.79 41 2182.851520.85 44 OPM %73.9169.52 -73.1571.03 - PBDT320.59229.04 40 1140.51822.04 39 PBT313.19224.23 40 1115.94804.73 39 NP236.06168.88 40 835.92603.50 39

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

