Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Indra Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.40% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.71 -83 0.452.42 -81 OPM %-683.3338.03 --240.005.79 - PBDT-0.990.41 PL -0.420.29 PL PBT-0.990.24 PL -0.60-0.38 -58 NP-0.22-0.49 55 0.17-0.98 LP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

