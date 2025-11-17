RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.24% to Rs 23.10 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 109.24% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.1011.043.907.610.480.310.420.270.230.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News