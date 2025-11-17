Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.844.880.83-1.840.070.110.050.090.020.08

