RRP Defense standalone net profit rises 15800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of RRP Defense rose 15800.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7471.43% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.300.0729.8114.291.590.011.590.011.590.01

